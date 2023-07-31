MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet

230804-N-UB993-1058

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks listens to a Sailor ask a question during an all hands call at Joint Base Peral Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 4, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickahm provides comprehensive readiness support and customer service to base military personnel, civilians and families while enabling maximum mission readiness of tenant commands and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

