    MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet [Image 1 of 4]

    MCPON Honea Visits 7th Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAHM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    230804-N-UB993-1049
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks listens to a Cryptologic Technician Technical Second Class Talaysha Ross ask a question during an all hands call at Joint Base Peral Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 4, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickahm provides comprehensive readiness support and customer service to base military personnel, civilians and families while enabling maximum mission readiness of tenant commands and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

