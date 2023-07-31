Black Hawk Hoist Training

The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group practice hoisting in the Boise foothills, Idaho, 4 August, 2023. Aviators and medical personnel routinely partner together to stay ready for real-world equipment and personnel transport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

