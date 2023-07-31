Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Hawk Hoist Training [Image 4 of 12]

    Black Hawk Hoist Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group practice hoisting in the Boise foothills, Idaho, 4 August, 2023. Aviators and medical personnel routinely partner together to stay ready for real-world equipment and personnel transport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 01:11
    Photo ID: 7954374
    VIRIN: 230804-Z-VT588-1325
    Resolution: 8256x5160
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Black Hawk Hoist Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    black hawk
    aviation
    army national guard
    hoist training

