An Italian Paratrooper has his harness inspected by a U.S. jumpmaster in anticipation to jump from a CH-47 at Quontset Point Air National Guard Station during Leapfest 2023 at Exeter, Rhode Island, August 2, 2023. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 23:16 Photo ID: 7954345 VIRIN: 230717-A-MK555-1112 Resolution: 6383x4255 Size: 2.5 MB Location: KINGSTOWN, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leapfest 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.