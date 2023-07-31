Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft Maintainence [Image 6 of 6]

    Aircraft Maintainence

    IONIAN SEA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 3rd Class Aaron Spann, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 2, 2023. VFA-87 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 23:23
    Photo ID: 7954333
    VIRIN: 230802-N-CO784-1052
    Resolution: 3228x4519
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Maintainence [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft Maintainence
    Aircraft Maintainence
    Aircraft Maintainence
    Aircraft Maintainence
    Aircraft Maintainence
    Aircraft Maintainence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT