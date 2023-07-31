Aircraft Maintainence

Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 3rd Class Aaron Spann, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 2, 2023. VFA-87 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

