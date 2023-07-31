Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Chief of Staff the Republic of Indonesia Fleet Command [Image 4 of 6]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Chief of Staff the Republic of Indonesia Fleet Command

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230728-N-FA353-2018 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 28, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, right, meets with Chief of Staff the Republic of Indonesia Fleet Command, Rear Adm. Didong Rio Duta for staff talks in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28. U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, arrived in Jakarta for a port visit July 26 to participate in staff talks with counterparts of the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), conduct professional exchanges, and participate in community outreach. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Indonesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 21:59
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Chief of Staff the Republic of Indonesia Fleet Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesian Navy
    Staff Talks
    Indo-Pacific
    7thFleet

