230728-N-FA353-2016 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 28, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas and U.S. 7th Fleet staff pose for a photo along-side their Indonesian counterparts after the signing of terms of reference for staff-to-staff talks in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28. U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, arrived in Jakarta for a port visit July 26 to participate in staff talks with counterparts of the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), conduct professional exchanges, and participate in community outreach. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Indonesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 21:59 Photo ID: 7954307 VIRIN: 230728-N-FA353-2016 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 1018.69 KB Location: JAKARTA, ID Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Chief of Staff the Republic of Indonesia Fleet Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.