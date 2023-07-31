Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Attends Staff Talks with Chief of Staff the Republic of Indonesia Fleet Command

230728-N-FA353-2016 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 28, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas and U.S. 7th Fleet staff pose for a photo along-side their Indonesian counterparts after the signing of terms of reference for staff-to-staff talks in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28. U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, arrived in Jakarta for a port visit July 26 to participate in staff talks with counterparts of the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), conduct professional exchanges, and participate in community outreach. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Indonesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
