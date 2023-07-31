A group of International Paratroopers from Partner Nations all gather inside an auditorium to receive a briefing for the rules for Leapfest 2023 at the University of Rhode Island, West Kingston, R.I., August 1, 2023. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt Eric Kestner)

