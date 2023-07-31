Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAPFEST 2023 [Image 20 of 34]

    LEAPFEST 2023

    WEST KINGSTON, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of International Paratroopers from Partner Nations all gather inside an auditorium to receive a briefing for the rules for Leapfest 2023 at the University of Rhode Island, West Kingston, R.I., August 1, 2023. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 19:35
    Photo ID: 7954214
    VIRIN: 230801-A-CG814-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.24 MB
    Location: WEST KINGSTON, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAPFEST 2023 [Image 34 of 34], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers
    Rhode Island
    Airborne
    Leapfest

