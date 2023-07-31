Air Force ROTC Academy Cadet Hannah Cunningham learns how to fly an F-15E Strike Eagle in a virtual reality training simulation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 3, 2023. Under the guidance of Capt. Victoria Beck, 334th Fighter Squadron weapons safety officer and Capt. Cecilia “Feisty” Tuma, a pilot assigned to the 333rd Fighter Squadron, the cadets attempted to take-off, attack both airborne and land targets and land during the simulation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 14:59 Photo ID: 7953638 VIRIN: 230803-F-SD514-1112 Resolution: 4901x3261 Size: 2.43 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.