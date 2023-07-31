Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

Air Force ROTC Academy Cadet Angelica Lumactod learns how to fly an F-15E Strike Eagle in a virtual reality training simulation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 3, 2023. This was part of a week-long tour aimed to enhance the cadets’ knowledge of Air Force career fields and a closer look at the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

