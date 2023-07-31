Air Force ROTC Academy Cadets prepare to learn how to fly F-15E Strike Eagles in a virtual reality training simulation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 3, 2023. This was part of a week-long tour aimed to enhance the cadets’ knowledge of Air Force career fields and a closer look at the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 14:59
|Photo ID:
|7953634
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-SD514-1088
|Resolution:
|5382x3844
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT