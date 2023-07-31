Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base [Image 1 of 9]

    Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Air Force ROTC Cadet Tony Jade Lewis prepares to fly an F-15E Strike Eagle in a virtual reality training simulation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 3, 2023. Under the guidance of Capt. Victoria Beck, 334th Fighter Squadron weapons safety officer and Capt. Cecilia “Feisty” Tuma, a pilot assigned to the 333rd Fighter Squadron, the cadets attempted to take-off, attack both airborne and land targets and land during the simulation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7953632
    VIRIN: 230803-F-SD514-1080
    Resolution: 4551x2560
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTC
    SJAFB
    Team Seymour

