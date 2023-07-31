Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moon Area School District faculty and staff visit 911th AW [Image 6 of 6]

    Moon Area School District faculty and staff visit 911th AW

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Marjorie Schurr 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing and 171st Air Refueling Wing, serving as members of the Steel City Spark Cell, demonstrate the use of virtual reality in aircraft maintenance training to Moon Area School District faculty and staff during a tour at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3, 2023. The intent of the tour was to familiarize local educators with the mission of the 911th AW and to inform them on benefits available to their students if they join the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Marjorie A. Schurr)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7953402
    VIRIN: 230803-F-LS320-1058
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    virtual reality
    AFRC
    educators
    911 AW
    Steel Airmen

