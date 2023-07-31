Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rick Poeppelman Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Rick Poeppelman Retirement Ceremony

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    After more than 39 years of service to the Nation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Sacramento District, Mr. Rick Poeppleman retired from federal service during a ceremony on Dec. 6, 2022.
    Poeppleman distinguished himself by performing duties well beyond the requirements of his positions from July 1983 to November 2022. His quality technical work and excellence in leadership in various positions showed an extraordinary commitment to the agency, his colleagues, their projects, and their careers. During the past 12 years as the Chief, Engineering Division, he reinforced his role as a key leader and technical resource in the District and Region. For his service, Poeppleman was presented the Civilian Superior Service Medal by USACE Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

    Sacramento District
    Retirement
    Civilian Superior Service Medal

