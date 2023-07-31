Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC [Image 8 of 8]

    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Midshipman 1st Class Samuel Murray, a Bay Village, Ohio, native and senior at the U.S. Naval Academy, fires a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun under the coaching of a Marine Raider from Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 26, 2023. While training with MARSOC, the midshipmen were able to experience the variety of tools and weapons employed by critical skills operators and special operations officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

