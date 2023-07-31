USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC

Midshipman 3rd Class Brendan McKenna, a Wantagh, New York, native and sophomore at the U.S. Naval Academy, fires a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun on a live-fire range with Marine Raiders from Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 26, 2023. While training with MARSOC, the midshipmen were able to experience the variety of tools and weapons employed by critical skills operators and special operations officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

