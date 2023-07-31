Senior Leader Summit attendees tour San Angelo, Texas, July 27, 2023. During SLS, attendees participated in discussions, briefings, and tours highlighting Goodfellow's strong bond with the local community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 12:01
|Photo ID:
|7953137
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-QS607-1007
|Resolution:
|2297x1641
|Size:
|391.84 KB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Training Wing's Senior Leader Summit Accelerates Change and Empowers Incoming Leadership for Success [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
17th Training Wing's Senior Leader Summit Accelerates Change and Empowers Incoming Leadership for Success
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT