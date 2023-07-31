Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Wing's Senior Leader Summit Accelerates Change and Empowers Incoming Leadership for Success [Image 3 of 4]

    17th Training Wing's Senior Leader Summit Accelerates Change and Empowers Incoming Leadership for Success

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A Senior Leader Summit attendee takes notes at the Powel Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 26, 2023. The summit showcased Goodfellow's unwavering commitment to training personnel from all branches within the Department of Defense and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 12:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Conference
    Leadership
    Networking
    Senior Leader Summit

