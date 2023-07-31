U.S. Air Force Maj. Anita Sims, 17th Contracting Squadron commander, listens during the Senior Leader Summit at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 26, 2023. The event provided senior leaders with a large networking opportunity and inducted new Raiders into the 17th TRW way of life. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 12:01 Photo ID: 7953135 VIRIN: 230726-F-QS607-1007 Resolution: 2672x1909 Size: 393.2 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Training Wing's Senior Leader Summit Accelerates Change and Empowers Incoming Leadership for Success [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.