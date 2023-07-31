Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown [Image 9 of 11]

    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard Airmen arrive in Middletown, Pennsylvania on August 4 as part of Exercise Iron Keystone. The exercise brought together Airmen from three wings across the state in order to prepare for future conflicts through agile combat employment. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 11:22
    Photo ID: 7953022
    VIRIN: 230804-F-AE229-2493
    Resolution: 2099x1588
    Size: 625.17 KB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown
    Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stratotanker
    kc-135
    security forces
    exercise
    agile combat employment
    iron keystone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT