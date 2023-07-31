Exercise Iron Keystone Participants Arrive in Middletown

Pennsylvania Air National Guard Airmen arrive in Middletown, Pennsylvania on August 4 as part of Exercise Iron Keystone. The exercise brought together Airmen from three wings across the state in order to prepare for future conflicts through agile combat employment. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver

