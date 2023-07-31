Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Lightning 2023

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing departs to Volk Field, Wisconsin, for exercise Northern Lightning, August 1, 2023. Northern Lightning is a joint total force exercise that provides high-end training for current and future weapons platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 10:25
    Photo ID: 7952807
    VIRIN: 230801-F-BB093-1110
    Resolution: 4342x2889
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Lightning 2023, by A1C Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nomads
    Air Force
    33rd Fighter Wing
    Northern Lightning
    F35A Lighting II

