A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing departs to Volk Field, Wisconsin, for exercise Northern Lightning, August 1, 2023. Northern Lightning is a joint total force exercise that provides high-end training for current and future weapons platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Duell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 10:25 Photo ID: 7952807 VIRIN: 230801-F-BB093-1110 Resolution: 4342x2889 Size: 4.96 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Lightning 2023, by A1C Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.