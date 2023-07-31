838th Transportation Battalion Change of Responsibility

From left to right: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Marcos A. Rodriguezbaez, outgoing 838th Transportation Battalion sergeant major, Lt. Col. James Acevedo, 838th Transportation Battalion commander, and Sgt. Maj. Michael W. Baker, incoming 838th Transportation Battalion sergeant major, pose for a photo next to the ceremonial cake following a change of responsibility ceremony at Kisling NCO Academy Auditorium, Kapaun Air Station, Germany August 4, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition commemorating the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

