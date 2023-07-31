838th Transportation Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael W. Baker addresses the audience for the first time as the new senior enlisted leader of the 838th Transportation Battalion during a change of responsibility ceremony at Kisling NCO Academy Auditorium, Kapaun Air Station, Germany August 4, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition commemorating the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

