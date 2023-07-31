U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Marcos A. Rodriguezbaez, outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 838th Transportation Battalion, gives his farewell remarks to the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony at Kisling NCO Academy Auditorium, Kapaun Air Station, Germany August 4, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition commemorating the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7952776
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-PB921-1024
|Resolution:
|2644x2940
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 838th Transportation Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
