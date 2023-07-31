Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    838th Transportation Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 9]

    838th Transportation Battalion Change of Responsibility

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Acevedo, commander of the 838th Transportation Battalion, addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony at Kisling NCO Academy Auditorium, Kapaun Air Station, Germany August 4, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition commemorating the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    This work, 838th Transportation Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    838th Transportation Battalion
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

