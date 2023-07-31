ORTC Groundbreaking ceremony at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, third from left, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, Joachim Herrmann, center, the Bavarian State Minister of the Interior, and Col. Kevin Poole, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, third from right, and distinguished guests break ground on the new Operational Readiness Training Complex (ORTC) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. The new ORTC is the beginning of a larger effort to modernize the sprawling Grafenwoehr Training Area, which encompasses more than 50,000 acres. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

