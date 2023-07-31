ORTC Groundbreaking ceremony at Grafenwoehr

Distinguished guests and visitors, including U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, and Joachim Herrmann, the Bavarian State Minister of the Interior, attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Operational Readiness Training Complex (ORTC) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. The new ORTC is the beginning of a larger effort to modernize the sprawling Grafenwoehr Training Area, which encompasses more than 50,000 acres. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

