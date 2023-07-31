ORTC Groundbreaking ceremony at Grafenwoehr

Joachim Herrmann, the Bavarian State Minister of the Interior, delivers his remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Operational Readiness Training Complex (ORTC) at the U.S. Army Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. The new ORTC is the beginning of a larger effort to modernize the sprawling Grafenwoehr Training Area, which encompasses more than 50,000 acres. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

