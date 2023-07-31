Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORTC Groundbreaking ceremony at Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 9]

    ORTC Groundbreaking ceremony at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Distinguished guests and visitors, including U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, and Joachim Herrmann, the Bavarian State Minister of the Interior, attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Operational Readiness Training Complex (ORTC) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. The new ORTC is the beginning of a larger effort to modernize the sprawling Grafenwoehr Training Area, which encompasses more than 50,000 acres. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    This work, ORTC Groundbreaking ceremony at Grafenwoehr [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

