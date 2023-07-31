Monroe Wellness Community Support

An officer with the Monroe Louisiana Police Department provides feedback to military members after completing an active shooter drill on Aug. 3, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana. The active shooter training was part of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

