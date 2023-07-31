USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives in NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 3, 2023)

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) prepares to moor at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Aug. 2, 2023. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay provided fuel and personnel support services to USS Bataan while in port. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

