NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 3, 2023)

Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay standby to moor the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Aug. 2, 2023. NSA Souda Bay provided fuel and personnel support services to USS Bataan while in port. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 07:12 Photo ID: 7952574 VIRIN: 230802-N-EM691-1086 Resolution: 3980x2649 Size: 529.7 KB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives in NSA Souda Bay [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.