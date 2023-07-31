Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central Military Working Dog Medical Training, August 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Army Central Military Working Dog Medical Training, August 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers and civilians of Area Support Group - Kuwait and 528th Field Hospital pose during a military working dogs training, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 3, 2023. The hands-on training covers basic role 2 care and procedures for medical providers at all levels in case of an emergency involving an MWD. ASG-KU dogs operate across the U.S. Army Central theater of operations covering explosives detection, drug interdiction, and aggressor takedown.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 05:51
    Photo ID: 7952522
    VIRIN: 230803-A-FM739-2397
    Resolution: 8042x5155
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Central Military Working Dog Medical Training, August 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Medical Training
    Military Working Dog
    U.S. Army Central
    ASG-KU

