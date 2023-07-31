A dummy dog helps the Area Support Group - Kuwait veterinarian team train 528th Field Hospital Soldiers on medical care for military working dogs, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 3, 2023. The hands-on training covers basic role 2 care and procedures for medical providers at all levels in case of an emergency involving an MWD. ASG-KU dogs operate across the U.S. Army Central theater of operations covering explosives detection, drug interdiction, and aggressor takedown.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 05:51
|Photo ID:
|7952521
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-FM739-2262
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Central Military Working Dog Medical Training, August 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
