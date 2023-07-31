U.S. Army Central Military Working Dog Medical Training, August 2023

Tarzan, military working dog, Area Support Group - Kuwait, helps out during a training 528th Field Hospital Soldiers on medical care for MWDs at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 3, 2023. The hands-on training covers basic role 2 care and procedures for medical providers at all levels in case of an emergency involving an MWD. ASG-KU dogs operate across the U.S. Army Central theater of operations covering explosives detection, drug interdiction, and aggressor takedown.

