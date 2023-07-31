230803-N-YD864-1136 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 3, 2023) A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flies above guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) while patrolling the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 3, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 04:58 Photo ID: 7952499 VIRIN: 230803-N-YD864-1136 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.39 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P-8A Poseidon, USS McFaul Patrol Arabian Gulf [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.