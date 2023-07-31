Hellenic Special Forces Depart Ramage

230725-N-NS135-1187 IONIAN SEA (July 25, 2023) Hellenic Navy Elli-class frigate HS Nikiforos Fokas (F 466) Special Forces team departs Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) in a rigid hull inflatable boat after a Visit Board Search and Seizure exercise July 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

