USS Bataan Flies Greek Flag In Souda Bay

SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 3, 2023) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) flies the Greek flag while in Souda Bay, Greece during a scheduled port visit. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

