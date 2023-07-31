SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 3, 2023) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) departs Souda Bay, Greece after a scheduled port visit. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 03:52 Photo ID: 7952385 VIRIN: 230803-N-OQ442-1014 Resolution: 5060x3373 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Departs Greece [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.