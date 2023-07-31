230725-N-NS135-1075 IONIAN SEA (July 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jerry Smith, left, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) interacts with a Hellenic Navy Special Forces sailor, during a Visit Board Search and Seizure exercise, July 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 7952384 VIRIN: 230725-N-NS135-1075 Resolution: 5951x3967 Size: 1.46 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailor Checks Weapon [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.