Sailors Watch NATO Ship

230725-N-NS135-1051 IONIAN SEA (July 25, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), watch as Hellenic Navy Elli-class frigate HS Nikiforos Fokas (F 466) moves into formation during a photo exercise, July 25, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

