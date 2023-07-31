230727-N-OQ442-1022

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 27, 2023) Lance Cpl. Thomas Reed (left) and Cpl. Moriah Andreson, both assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable (MEU (SOC)), perform maintenance on the brake connectors of a MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (reinforced), aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan, along with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 03:52 Photo ID: 7952365 VIRIN: 230727-N-OQ442-1022 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.4 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.