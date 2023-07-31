Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts [Image 7 of 7]

    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230727-N-OQ442-1022
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 27, 2023) Lance Cpl. Thomas Reed (left) and Cpl. Moriah Andreson, both assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable (MEU (SOC)), perform maintenance on the brake connectors of a MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (reinforced), aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan, along with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 03:52
    Photo ID: 7952365
    VIRIN: 230727-N-OQ442-1022
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts
    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts
    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts
    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts
    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts
    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts
    26 MEU Marines Maintain Aircrafts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    26 MEU
    Marines
    MV-22B Osprey
    Task force 61/2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT