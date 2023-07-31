Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Lenee Williams, veterinary food inspector and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Stuttgart Veterinary Treatment Facility, earns Bachelor of Science with a focus on health care management from the Excelsior University in New York.

    GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Health Command Europe

    Staff Sgt. Lenee Williams, veterinary food inspector and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Stuttgart Veterinary Treatment Facility, earns Bachelor of Science with a focus on health care management from the Excelsior University in New York.

    Staff Sgt. Lenee Williams, veterinary food inspector and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Stuttgart Veterinary Treatment Facility, conducting a Meals Ready To Eat inspection.
    Staff Sgt. Lenee Williams, veterinary food inspector and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Stuttgart Veterinary Treatment Facility, earns Bachelor of Science with a focus on health care management from the Excelsior University in New York.
    Staff Sgt. Lenee Williams, veterinary food inspector and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Stuttgart Veterinary Treatment Facility, continues to reach personal goals.

    Veterinary Food Inspector continues to reach personal goals

    Public Health Command Europe

