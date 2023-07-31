U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus and RAAF KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport taxi at RAAF Base Darwin

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus and a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport taxi after refueling a bilateral team of fighters during Talisman Sabre 23, over the Norhtern Territory, Australia, Aug. 1, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Maj. John Webb)

