    U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus and RAAF KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport taxi at RAAF Base Darwin

    RAAF BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.04.2023

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus and a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) KC-30A Multi-role Tanker Transport taxi after refueling a bilateral team of fighters during Talisman Sabre 23, over the Norhtern Territory, Australia, Aug. 1, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defense Forces joint-sponsored exercise that trains in war-fighting scenarios designed to improve U.S. and Australian combat training, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Maj. John Webb)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    TAGS

    tanker
    RAAF
    KC-46
    KC-30
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23

