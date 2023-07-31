Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Marines aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conduct Amphibious Assault Exercise with JGSDF During Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 5 of 8]

    Sailors and Marines aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conduct Amphibious Assault Exercise with JGSDF During Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    CORAL SEA (August 2, 2023) Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force launch a combat rubber raiding craft from the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during an amphibious assault exercise as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, August 2. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 01:16
    Photo ID: 7952267
    VIRIN: 230802-N-IO312-1120
    Resolution: 4746x3164
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailors and Marines aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conduct Amphibious Assault Exercise with JGSDF During Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    JGSDF
    CRRCs
    TS23
    Talisman Sabre 23

