Sailors and Marines aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conduct Amphibious Assault Exercise with JGSDF During Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

CORAL SEA (August 2, 2023) A member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force prepares to launch a combat rubber raiding craft from the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during an amphibious assault exercise as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, August 2. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

