U.S. 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during key leader engagements aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

MUARA, Brunei (Aug. 3, 2023) - Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, meets with Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Dato Haszaimi Bin Bol Hassan, during key leader engagements aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Aug. 3. The port visit reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Brunei. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

